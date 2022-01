After no one successfully matched all 5 numbers plus the Mega Ball in last night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the New Hampshire Lottery, the estimated jackpot available for Friday night's drawing is currently at the time of writing is $421 million. As of right now, the cash takeaway would be $290,900,000 -- still a massive chunk of change. And that figure will only grow over the next few days as people purchase more and more tickets to try and win the jackpot.

