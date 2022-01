The Department of Homeland Security is expanding the list of programs used to determine if international students are eligible to stay and work in the U.S. after graduating. In a Federal Register notice published Friday, DHS will add 22 fields of study to the STEM Designated Degree Program list used to determine eligibility for the Optional Practical Training program. That program allows students on F-1 nonimmigrant visas to work for up to 12 months in the U.S. after graduating from most programs, or three years if they completed a program in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

IMMIGRATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO