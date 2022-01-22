US equity nerves, it's not just interest rates

GBP/USD has jumped back above 1.3400 in wake of the latest US data dump. The dollar has weakened amid profit-taking after data revealed an easing of US wage pressures in Q4. In wake of the latest US data dump that contained promising signs of easing US wage pressures last quarter, the dollar has seen broad weakness which has helped to propel GBP/USD back above the 1.3400 level. Indeed, the pair recently high session highs in the 1.3420s, where it now trades with modest gains of about 0.3% on the session. Technicians may now look for cable to test resistance in the form of the earlier weekly lows in the 1.3430-50 area, where some swing traders may be tempted to reload short positions.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO