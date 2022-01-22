John Sheridan agrees return for sixth stint as Oldham boss

Manchester United are in talks with a highly-rated French star to become Ralf Rangnick's first buy as Manchester United interim manager. Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been linked with the Red Devils all month long – and now transfer guru Nicolo Schira has claimed that the Old Trafford outfit have offered a five-year contract to the player, whose deal in the south of France expires at the end of the season.

