Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his team for securing a deserved point against Hibernian after losing Liam Donnelly to what he branded a “harsh” red card. Alexander was also sent off by Andrew Dallas after Donnelly received a second yellow card following a sliding challenge on Drey Wright in the 73rd minute of a goalless Fir Park encounter.
Dundee United finally returned to winning ways in the cinch Premiership with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Ross County at Tannadice. Substitute Nicky Clark was the home hero, cancelling out Regan Charles-Cook’s opener from the penalty spot before scoring the winner in stoppage time.
Manchester United are in talks with a highly-rated French star to become Ralf Rangnick's first buy as Manchester United interim manager. Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been linked with the Red Devils all month long – and now transfer guru Nicolo Schira has claimed that the Old Trafford outfit have offered a five-year contract to the player, whose deal in the south of France expires at the end of the season.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts praised striker Nicky Clark after he came off the bench to secure a dramatic last-gasp victory at Tannadice. The Tangerines had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the second half but Clark netted from the penalty spot and then headed home in stoppage time to secure all three points.
David Martindale insists Livingston go into Saturday’s game against Hibernian immersed in a relegation battle they have been fighting since the opening day of the cinch Premiership season. The Lions’ 1-0 defeat by league leaders Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night left them in ninth place, eight points ahead...
Niall McGinn is excited about running out at Dens Park as a Dundee player after making his debut for the club in Wednesday’s goalless draw at St Johnstone. The 34-year-old former Celtic winger played the majority of the second half in Perth 48 hours after joining from Aberdeen, where he scored 87 goals in 358 appearances.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee. The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.
St Johnstone have signed Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg on an 18-month contract following his departure from Hibernian. The 26-year-old arrived in Scotland two-and-a-half-years ago when Paul Heckingbottom took him to Easter Road.
Fabian Schar has warned Newcastle they must maintain the standards they set against Leeds if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The Magpies headed off to their mid-season training camp in Saudi Arabia, where they will play Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad in a friendly on Friday, on the back of Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Elland Road that rekindled their survival hopes.
Hearts have signed forward Ellis Simms on loan from Everton. The 21-year-old England youth striker makes the move to the Jambos until the end of the season, and could feature in the cinch Premiership match with Celtic at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.
Ten-man Motherwell held out for a point in a goalless cinch Premiership encounter with Hibernian. Midfielder Liam Donnelly and manager Graham Alexander were both red-carded in the closing 20 minutes at Fir Park but Hibs could not capitalise.
Team Liquid have confirmed the return of Nick ‘nitr0’ Cannella to their CS:GO squad after he spent over a year competing in Valorant. The 26-year-old is the final piece of Liquid’s puzzle for 2022 and the third signing during the offseason, following in the footsteps of Josh ‘oSee’ Ohm and Richard ‘shox’ Papillon, brought in from Extra Salt and Vitality, respectively.
Stephane Omeonga admits the return to Easter Road on Saturday is the fixture he has relished since becoming a Livingston player. The 25-year-old Belgian midfielder enjoyed loan spells with Hibernian in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons and returned to the cinch Premiership with Livi from Serie C side Pescara last August on a two-year deal.
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is confident his players will revel in the Tynecastle atmosphere as they prepare for their top-four battle with Hearts. Alexander’s side sit fourth in the cinch Premiership and beat Hearts at Fir Park in their most recent meeting after losing in Gorgie earlier in the season.
Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan believes the club’s decision re-sign forward Danny Ward in 2020 was a risk well worth taking. Ward, 31, made only six league starts last season due to injury, but his hat-trick in last week’s 4-3 win at Reading took his tally for the current campaign into double figures.
Scott Arfield’s late strike gave Rangers a crucial 1-0 cinch Premiership win over Livingston at Ibrox. On a rainy night in Glasgow, Arfield, a second-half replacement for James Sands, converted a Borna Barisic cross as the home side struggled to break down a well-organised West Lothian outfit.
Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic’s hard-fought win against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night helped further build the bond and belief he is nurturing at Parkhead. In what is traditionally one of the toughest grounds in Scottish football to visit, the Hoops emerged with a 2-1 win to keep them four points behind champions Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.
Jack Harrison admits Leeds’ injury crisis has been the worst he has experienced as a player but feels in the long-term it will only make them stronger. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have failed to hit the same heights as last season and in the continued absence of several key players sit 15th in the Premier League, seven points above the relegation zone.
