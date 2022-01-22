ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atletico Madrid complete comeback win over Valencia with stoppage-time double

By PA Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtletico Madrid scored twice in stoppage time to come back and beat Valencia 3-2 in...

World Soccer Talk

Versatile Dane Wass joins Atletico from Valencia

Madrid (AFP) – Denmark’s Daniel Wass has signed for Atletico Madrid from La Liga rivals Valencia, the capital city side announced on Thursday. The 32-year-old utility player, who can play in midfield or defence, “signs for the remainder of the campaign and another season,” Atletico said without giving details on the transfer.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid confirm the signing of Daniel Wass from Valencia

Atletico Madrid have announced the signature of Daniel Wass. Los Rojiblancos have signed the Danish international from Valencia on a contract that will run until the summer of 2023. Diego Simeone was keen to bring in another right-back after losing Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United earlier in the window. Wass,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Hugo Duro
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle for 15-year-old 'new Ronaldo'

Transfer news is going into overdrive right now – but Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in one long-term target. Endrick, a 15-year-old sensation from Brazil, has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest superclubs, after notching an unbelievable 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams. Now, the Copa Libertadores champions are said to value the talent at over £30m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

UEFA hands Kyle Walker three-game European ban after deeming foul as ‘assault’

Kyle Walker has been banned for Manchester City’s next three Champions League matches for a foul deemed by UEFA as “assault”. The European governing body has announced the City right-back will serve an extended punishment for his straight red card in the final group game against RB Leipzig last month.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Kyle Walker banned for three European games after red card against Leipzig

Kyle Walker has been banned for Manchester City’s next three European matches for his sending-off against Leipzig last month, UEFA has announced. The England right-back was shown a straight red card for a petulant foul – described as “assault” on a UEFA charge sheet – in the closing stages of City’s final Champions League group match against the German side.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah scores winning spot-kick as Egypt edge past Ivory Coast

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw. The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs’ fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly’s casual effort to secure a...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Paulo Dybala holds talks over sensational transfer

Liverpool have begun talks with Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala over a free transfer in the summer. That's according to the Metro, who claim that the attacker could be heading to Anfield in the summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more depth to a steady frontline that he's had for years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts praises super-sub Nicky Clark after ‘sublime’ stoppage-time winner

Dundee United boss Tam Courts praised striker Nicky Clark after he came off the bench to secure a dramatic last-gasp victory at Tannadice. The Tangerines had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the second half but Clark netted from the penalty spot and then headed home in stoppage time to secure all three points.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Beth Mead inspires Arsenal Women to comeback win over Brighton

England international Beth Mead proved to be the difference as Arsenal came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 and extend their lead at top of the Barclay’s FA Women’s Super League. Trailing to the visitors’ first goal in eight matches, Mead’s free-kick presented Vivianne Miedema with a tap-in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Spurs offered FOUR PSG players in return for Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham misfit Tanguy Ndombele is heading out the exit door – and PSG have offered Spurs four of their players for the midfielder. Foot Mercato are claiming that Julian Draxler, Danilo, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera were all included in the deal to take Ndombele back to Ligue 1. Incredibly, however, Tottenham didn't want any of the PSG stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE

