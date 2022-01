The average rental asking price in the UK has increased at the fastest rate on record, a major property company has found.Rightmove’s quarterly rental trends tracker has found the average asking price per calendar month is £1,068 outside London and £2,142 inside the capital.This is a 9.9% rise for the rest of the UK, and a 6.1% jump for London.The real estate giant also predicted that asking prices will rise by a further 5% this year, as competition between tenants for available properties increased by nearly double the previous year.The number of available properties is also 51% lower than the...

