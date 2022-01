Did you ever ask yourself why it is that people all over the world love pizza? What exactly is it about this simple cuisine that captures the imagination and tantalizes the taste buds? Pizza is the ultimate comfort food and it evokes a sense of wonder that delights diners of every age and every walk of life. For some, it's all about the melty cheese that cascades and drips off the sides of a slice in seductive stings of gooey goodness, while others are more enamored with the endless combination of meat and vegetable toppings that can be piled high on a pizza pie.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO