Yesteryear: January 2022

100 Years Ago

From January 1922

Scholastic census enumerators named

About 300 school children in Denton County were not enumerated in the scholastic census of last year and no state money is received for them, it was announced by County Superintendent L.A. Allison, in urging the utmost thoroughness and accuracy in taking the census of the more than 100 districts this year.

In compliance with the law, Mr. Allison will notify census takers of their appointment during the first week of January in order that they may make a proper survey of their territory before March 1, when enumeration will begin.

75 Years Ago

From January 1947

More entries expected for Golden Gloves

With pairings scheduled to be made Wednesday for the Golden Gloves prelims here Thursday and Friday nights, entries are still coming in to the Denton Optimist Clubs, sponsor of the event.

Four additional leather pushers were expected to file from Decatur today, bringing the total of local fighters expected to participate to about 15. Six exhibition bouts matching top-flight Ft. Worth boxers are carded.

The punchers will swing into action both nights, at 7:30 o’clock in the men’s gymnasium at NTSC. Bleachers with a capacity seating of 750 are being erected in the gym and a ring set up today under the direction of Harve Gray and Hal Snow.

Features of the opening night’s performance will be the bout between Rudolph Mendoza, 1946 Ft. Worth district champion, and Steve Coronada. In another fine exhibition, Al McCluney will face Bob Lopez in a rematch to settle a previous draw.

Tickets for the fight may be purchased at Hamilton’s Drug, Curtis Drug, Tobin Drug, Brooks Drug, the Denton Typewriter Exchange and the Yacht Cafe. Admission for each night is 75 cents.

50 Years Ago

From January 1972

Sandy Shepard back in town with new car

Ever stop to think about the things people keep in their garage?

Ever make the weekend garage sales just to look at the multitude of oddities that people can dig up?

The number of left-handed button hooks, back issues of Better Homes and Gardens or gilded bird cages might surprise you.

But there’s at least one garage in Denton that is unique. At last report, there was only one 1972 Lola T-300 in town, and it fits neatly into the Shepard garage.

Sandy Shepard, young veteran of Formula B and Formula 3 racing, plans to put the new Formula A car on the track May 7 for the first race of the 1972 L&M Continental Championship. The car actually will be at work much sooner.

Shepard will have the car on display at the Autorama in Dallas this weekend. Then he will take it to Midland for practice on Jim Hall’s Rattlesnake Raceway prior to the start of the Continental at Laguna Seca.

The Lola, a low-slung open-wheel racer with a 305 cubic-inch Chevrolet engine nestled in the rear, was built at the end of the 1971 season. Shepard raced in England’s Forward Trust, a Formula 3 series, finishing third overall behind the Lotus and March factory teams, highest among independent entries.

“I sold the Formula 3 car after the last race,” Shepard related, “and went right down to make the down payment on the Lola. I just kind of hung around there until they finished building it, then got about 50 laps on it.”

“We brought it back through Mexico, but we almost didn’t get it here. We were missing one little piece of paper.

“For a while we had the only T-300 in Mexico,” he said, only half joking.

Shepard’s experience in England was valuable, since experience was about all he got.

“You can run three races a weekend in England if you want,” he explained. “The competition is pretty stout, and you have to drive eleven-tenths the whole time. You also have to do it for the love of racing. I had to borrow money to get home.”

It will be a different story if Shepard does well in the Continental series, a nine-event affair with top cash nearing $20,000 at the Watkins Glen, N.Y., race alone.

One thing appears to be swinging in Shepard’s favor. Two of the most formidable opponents in Formula A the past couple of years have gone to other pursuits. John Cannon will be racing in Formula 2 this year, and David Hobbs, last year’s winner, will be driving a Can-Am car for Roger Penske.

Shepard was driving in Formula B in the 1970 L&M series when Dallas International Motor Speedway hosted a July scorcher. He finished second at DIMS but ran into trouble in other events including being literally run over once. He wound up with tire tracks on his helmet from that one.

Since the 150-degree track heat at Dallas sent radiators boiling two years ago, the Continental has steered clear of Texas. But with Shepard on the track, the sponsors might have to come to Texas anyway if the trophy is one of those pass-around types.

25 Years Ago

From January 1997

Jack and Jenny find a pair of loyal champions

Paul and Betsy Hutchins are donkey lovers, but they don’t call their charges asses.

“Really, the ass label grew out of the misconception that donkeys and mules are stubborn animals,” said Mr. Hutchins.

He and his wife co-founded the American Donkey and Mule Society Inc. in 1967 out of their farmhouse at 2901 N. Elm St. in Denton.

“Donkeys actually have a great desire to please. They are an extraordinarily affectionate animal, but they work with you. They will not do anything they cannot do.

“A donkey isn’t stubborn, just smart. They look out for number one.”

At first, the Hutchins farm doesn’t seem like the kind of place where an international organization with more than 6,500 members in 50 states and 18 foreign countries would start.

But there are subtle hints.

Beneath two shade trees that line the sidewalk in front of the Hutchins’ two-story house — with dogs staring curiously out the windows — is an oversized mailbox. Beneath the mailbox are two plastic postal service mailing containers filled with at least 50 neatly clasped manila envelopes bulging with mail-out information for members.

Evidence of donkeys is all around, however. A sign hanging on one of the trees lining the front yard reads “Mule crossing.” Four donkeys stare curiously at strangers who come and go.

The animals have names like Cupid and Frosty, and they are affectionate. In fact, it is difficult to escape their friendly jostling.

“Donkeys have a great sense of humor. They truly have a sense of what is funny to them and you can tell it,” said Mr. Hutchins. “We used to have a donkey named Platero, and he lived in the backyard where we hung our clothes. He would pull the laundry off of the line and then stand on it until you saw him. Then he would run away laughing.”

Platero, who died of a spinal injury a few years ago at the age of 24, also had learned to open the door to the house and come inside. When Mr. Hutchins went inside, there was Platero.

But the Hutchinses probably don’t need many more donkeys in their house, which is both a repository for donkey and mule memorabilia.

The membership has grown from 11 members to more than 6,000 since the Hutchinses founded the society in 1967. In 1985, only 1,352 donkeys and 570 mules were registered with the society. This year, there are more than 30,000 donkeys and about 3,000 mules registered. The society sports some interesting members, as well. For example, the Skywalker Ranch, which belongs to filmmaker George Lucas, is a member.

Inside the farmhouse is the nerve center of the American Donkey and Mule Society, filled with fax machines, computers with donkey screensavers, pamphlets and copies of the publication of the society, The Brayer.

The Hutchins have also published three books, including The Definitive Donkey, which is one of the only books in existence with a full necropsy — autopsy — of a donkey. Their texts are used worldwide because, frankly, no one wrote much about donkeys before the Hutchinses came along, Mr. Hutchins said. In fact, it was 1972 before they could compile enough information to write their first book, The Donkey and Mule as Backyard Hobby.