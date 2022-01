If you have ever binged zombie apocalypse movies, then you might know that a common trait — no matter the main characters or where they're camped out — is a large stash of canned food. Thanks to the format, most canned food has a much longer shelf life than other consumable products. Canned foods are also super convenient when you don't have the energy to prepare and cook an entire meal from scratch. The variety of options is large too, including vegetables, ravioli, and even canned bread.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 10 DAYS AGO