As in the three previous women’s Test matches going back to 2019, rain intervened to derail an emerging contest and to stifle the chances of a result. The second and third sessions of the third day at Manuka Oval were washed away, reprieving Australia from the precarity of two early wickets for 12 runs in the third innings. That was an overall lead of 52, after England captain Heather Knight turned her overnight 127 into an unbeaten masterpiece of 168 to close the first-innings deficit to 40 runs, with her team all out for 297.

SPORTS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO