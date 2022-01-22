ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original prosecutors react to Carr brothers death sentence affirmation

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the death sentences for Reginald and Jonathan Carr, two brothers who were convicted in a Wichita crime spree that left five people dead in December of 2000.

This does not necessarily mean the brothers will be put to death, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Nola Tedesco Foulston, the district attorney at the time, teamed up with deputy district attorney Kim Parker, and the two are the reason the Carr brothers were convicted and put behind bars in the early 2000s.

They also helped bring several of Wichita’s most notorious criminals to prison and death row. Dennis Rader, otherwise known as the BTK serial killer, in 2005, and Scott Roeder in 2009 were some of the high-profile cases they worked on.

Court affirms death sentences for Carr brothers

Foulston received her Bachelor of Arts in 1972 from Fort Hays State University, attended the University of Kansas Graduate School, and earned her Juris Doctorate from Washburn University in 1976. She was the elected District Attorney in Wichita for 24 years. When she retired from that position in 2013, she became an attorney at Hutton & Hutton law firm.

Nola Tedesco Foulston. Courtesy: Hutton & Hutton

“This is 20 years that it took to get there is unconscionable in my in my years in terms and all 20 years before this case actually was leveled out and able to be said, yes, they did this. They’re convicted, they get the death penalty, and it’s appropriate. And that’s it,” said Foulston.

“It had a tremendous consequence of holding everybody in abeyance every single victim in their families, said Foulston. “There were family members who died during that period of time not able to see the final work on this case and 20 years is just too damn long to have this out there.”

“But I think that there will be a finalization of this in the not too near future when all the discussion is done and all the people have been talked to and work has been completed,” said Foulston.

Kim Parker. Courtesy: KSN

Parker attended Allen County Community College, majored in political science at the University of Kansas, then attended law school at Washburn University. She was the Deputy District Attorney for Sedgwick County, serving the district attorney’s office for 32 years, retiring in 2017. She now lives in Idaho.

“This series of events that happened 21 years ago, so devastating, so painful, so excruciating to so many people to the families and to the citizens of the communities that there isn’t anything that can diminish the impact of the horror of these crimes,” said Parker. “Five people were killed and a dog, seven people tortured, multiple sexual assaults. Lust and greed weave a strong theme in this deadly case and I don’t think anything can diminish that impact.”

“You know the death penalty is a very serious thing, but this case had an extraordinary amount of evidence unlike maybe any other I’ve been involved in that supported the conviction,” said Parker. “And the recent Kansas Decision actually stands for the idea that human life is value and human life will be protected by the legal system.”

“So today I think this moment, when our Kansas supreme court has upheld the conviction, it was just an acknowledgment really, of the pain and devastation that occurred with this crime,” said Parker.

