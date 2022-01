Ochai Agbaji has played his way into a lottery position in ESPN’s latest NBA Mock Draft, which includes four other Big 12 players in the two-round prediction. Put together by Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz, it’s the latest indication that Agbaji’s decision to return to Kansas for one more season was the right one. Agbaji declared for last year’s draft, went through the scouting process and the NBA combine, but opted to return after he was projected to be a second-round pick.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO