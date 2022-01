Overview (Spoilers Below) Joseph finally comes clean about his past as a Blade Runner, telling Elle the story of a young detective who let love get in the way of his duty. When I wrote about last week’s episode of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, I mentioned that the show needed to do three things in order to correct its course and bring the season home to a decent conclusion. I wanted to see more of Marlowe, see what Niander Wallace Jr.’s impact on the story was and most importantly, be given a reason to care about the relationship of Elle and Joseph. To my surprise, the show managed to do all three things I had hoped for and surprisingly enough made for a really great episode.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO