WWE

Erick Redbeard Talks About The Importance Of His Sheep Mask

By Stefano Briganti
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErick Redbeard, formerly known in WWE as Erick Rowan, was a recent guest of Sports Illustrated, where he commented on how important his sheep mask was to the Wyatt Family gimmick and presentation. “I was doing all these different gimmicks, and I tried a Viking gimmick. I was told...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

ewrestlingnews.com

ewrestlingnews.com

WWE

