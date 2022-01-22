Herald-Independent and Thistle seeks veterans to share their stories

City looks to install sculpture, engrave war timeline along labyrinth in plazaHappy Valley has applied for additional state grant funds to expand its memorial for veterans adjacent to City Hall with new design features further inviting contemplative reflection and community gathering. Dedicated in August 2021, the memorial site currently represents all branches of the U.S. armed services with a custom bench, branch flag and lighted flagpole, comprising the first of multiple construction phases that project organizers originally planned, but could only partially fund due to an unexpected increase in construction costs. $74,500 in funding for the memorial's first phase...

HAPPY VALLEY, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO