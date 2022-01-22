ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Herald-Independent and Thistle seeks veterans to share their stories

By Newspaper staff
 6 days ago

The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle is seeking veterans to share their stories with...

Westword

Veterans Tell Their Stories Through Photography in Relational Ground

Relational Ground - Personal Projects by Veterans showcases work by nine veterans who were students of the most recent Veterans Workshop Series at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center. The exhibit marks the fifth year of the program, in which select participants attend free classes for five months under the mentorship of Frank Verney, Patti Hallock, Paul Weinrauch and CPAC director and curator Samantha Johnston.
DENVER, CO
wrbl.com

Bob Bromley Bill seeks to honor veterans of the Nuclear Age

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been decades since the US entered the Nuclear Age, but a southwest Missouri lawmaker says it’s never too late to recognize the sacrifice made through the Atomic Program. State Representative Bob Bromley of Carl Junction is part of an effort that’s underway...
MISSOURI STATE
Norristown Times Herald

‘Veteran’s Power Hour’ airs the stories of veterans at MCCC and in the community

BLUE BELL — Montco Radio’s newest series gives a special salute to Montgomery County Community College veterans. Tune in as Matthew Benko, Manager of Veterans Services at MCCC, hosts “Veteran’s Power Hour” a live, one-hour, online radio show airing Fridays at 9 a.m. on MontcoRadio.com. Each week Benko sits down with veterans from across college students and the community to share their experiences.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Clackamas Review

Happy Valley seeks to expand veterans memorial

City looks to install sculpture, engrave war timeline along labyrinth in plazaHappy Valley has applied for additional state grant funds to expand its memorial for veterans adjacent to City Hall with new design features further inviting contemplative reflection and community gathering. Dedicated in August 2021, the memorial site currently represents all branches of the U.S. armed services with a custom bench, branch flag and lighted flagpole, comprising the first of multiple construction phases that project organizers originally planned, but could only partially fund due to an unexpected increase in construction costs. $74,500 in funding for the memorial's first phase...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
whidbeynewstimes.com

Navy veteran, community volunteer seeks House seat

A Navy veteran who is studying at Yale Law School while volunteering for several organizations is running for a state House seat. Clyde Shavers, an Oak Harbor resident, announced his candidacy for Pos. 1 in the 10th Legislative District this month. The seat is current held by Camano Island resident Greg Gilday, a Republican. Shavers is running as a Democrat.
OAK HARBOR, WA
suindependent.com

Hearing the Stories of Veterans and Advocates Nationwide

Hearing the Stories of Veterans and Advocates Nationwide. (StatePoint) The years after military service can be fraught, as many veterans are dealing with both physical and invisible wounds of war. A new campaign hopes to draw attention both to the struggles those who have served in the military face and the ways veterans have overcome adversity.
HOMELESS
5newsonline.com

Arkansas museum allowing local veterans to share their history

VILONIA, Ark. — Get a group of veterans together and they're going tell war stories. When you put those same veterans together in a museum built specifically to honor their service and history, you get a neat blend of teaching and telling. "Military history is for a select group,"...
VILONIA, AR
scriptype.com

Independence honors veterans on ‘Wreaths Across America’ day

On Dec. 18, Independence community members, along with Mayor Greg Kurtz, honored deceased veterans during “Wreaths Across America” day. A press release from the city said Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit, founded to expand the annual wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery to thousands of veteran cemeteries around the country. “Maple Shade Cemetery is among the more than 3,100 locations participating around the United States,” the release said.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
dublinohiousa.gov

City of Dublin Seeking Members for Veterans Committee

(Dublin, Ohio) — The City of Dublin is inviting Dublin veterans from all branches of the military to continue serving their country by participating in the City’s Veterans Committee. Residents who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are encouraged to apply to the Veterans Committee,...
DUBLIN, OH
kymkemp.com

Family Seeks Disabled Veteran Missing in Humboldt County

A 71-year-old disabled Vietnam veteran from Eureka is missing. “[M]y uncle John Christensen went missing Sunday night after leaving a relative’s home in Kneeland,” explained Althea Christensen. She says he left Kneeland about 7 p.m. “but never made it home.”. Christensen was last seen driving a blue...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
merrillfotonews.com

The Highground invites the public to share stories for upcoming exhibition

Neillsville, Wis. – Those who served or have loved ones who served in the Middle East from the 1950s to present day, are invited to add their stories to an exhibition being planned for June 11–Sept. 18, 2022. The exhibition will include a timeline of the history of U.S. military involvement in the Middle East region, personal stories, uniforms, memorabilia, photographs and more.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
thecountrynote.com

Double Amputee Veteran Shares Story of Strength Through CreatiVets Tune “Doing OK”

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville-based nonprofit CreatiVets and Big Machine Label Group‘s campaign to release a new veteran-written track on the 20th of every month — paying tribute to the 20 veterans and active-duty members that commit suicide every single day — continues into the new year with the release of the stirring tune, “Doing OK,” available today (1/20) across all major streaming platforms.
NASHVILLE, TN
New Britain Herald

Local teen seeking community's help in brightening veterans' days

BRISTOL – Local teen Maggie Wernicki is seeking the community’s help in brightening veterans’ days this Valentine’s Day. Wernicki, who is Miss Connecticut Young Teen Princess American Woman of Service, is encouraging people to buy or make a Valentine for a veteran. Then, she is asking them to drop these valentines off at the Veterans Strong Community Center, located at City Hall at 111 N. Main St. by Jan. 31.
BRISTOL, CT
KIRO 7 Seattle

JBLM Medal of Honor recipient shares his story

The bravery and sacrifice of those who served in America’s longest war were on Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee’s mind at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Monday as he spoke about being awarded the Medal of Honor by President Biden. Master Sergeant Plumlee was honored last month for his bravery...
MILITARY
forthoodsentinel.com

Former captain shares transition story

About a year from transitioning out of the military, then-Capt. Avery Herbison, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, began going through Fort Hood’s Transition Assistance Program, which helped him secure a position where he can still serve his country. As the name suggests, the Transition Assistance Program offers transition assistance to Soldiers...
FORT HOOD, TX
gordonconwell.edu

Upcoming Cooley Event: Save the Date and Share a Story

On April 1, 2022, the Robert C. Cooley Center for the Study of Early Christianity will hold a celebration of the life event in honor of Dr. Robert E. Cooley. More information about this exciting event will be shared in the coming weeks. The Cooley Center is also in the...
RELIGION

