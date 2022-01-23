ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-Year-Old Chicago Girl Killed by Stray Bullet to the Head

By Blake Montgomery
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in Chicago on Saturday as she walked on a sidewalk with her mother. Police say she and her mother were not the intended targets, according to local reports. The two were reportedly walking together in the Little Village neighborhood when they heard gunfire and rushed...

Pantagraph

Pair held without bond in Chicago shooting of 8-year-old girl

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old on juvenile probation opened fire into a busy street after seeing a rival flash gang signs, hitting his intended target in the back — but also shooting 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in the head while she crossed the street with her mother, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Melissa Ortega, 8, Is One Of At Least 5 Young People Under 18 Shot And Killed In Chicago In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges were announced Wednesday in the shooting that killed 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village over the weekend. A 16-year-old, along with a 26-year-old man, are charged in Melissa’s shooting death at 26th Street Pulaski Road on Saturday. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the teen was “charged with one felony count of first degree murder and felony count of attempted first degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in occupied vehicle.” At least four other young people under the age of 18 were shot and killed in Chicago this month alone. • On Sunday,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Warning About Fake GoFund Me Campaigns For Melissa Ortega, 8-Year-Old Killed In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Friends and family of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega, who was killed in a shooting in Little Village, are warning of scam online fundraisers. Here is the link to the legitimate fundraiser, which raised nearly $69,000 as of Wednesday morning. A third grader at Emiliano Zapata Academy, Melissa was new to Chicago, here since August, and excited to build a better life with her mother, both from Mexico. Her family says she wanted to learn English, play in the snow, make a Build-A-Bear, and make TikTok dances with her friends. But on her way from the bank to get a hamburger on Saturday afternoon, hand-in-hand with her mom in Little Village, gang violence stole all of that from her – and her from her family. “She sought to achieve the American Dream but was instead given American Violence,” her family said in a statement on Monday. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports Chicago Police have announced they are saturating Little Village with extra officers in an effort to prevent retaliation as detectives seek help in bringing Melissa’s killer to justice.
CHICAGO, IL
