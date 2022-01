Sure, cats may seem cool and aloof, but there are some that hate to be left alone. Here are a few tips on what to do if your cat has separation anxiety. Just like dogs, some cats will experience separation anxiety when they’re left home alone. If you leave a camera running while you aren’t home, you may be able to see if your kitty is restless and anxious when you aren’t around. But you can also determine if your pet has separation anxiety based upon how she behaves as you get ready to head out the door.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO