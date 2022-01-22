Jason Erie Reconciles With Our Country’s Past And Present On New Album Tiny Fires
By Article Contributed by IVPR
gratefulweb.com
7 days ago
Is it okay to be proud of where one comes from even if that past is far from perfect? Can a country learn from the scars of its past and build something greater than any flawed, hand-me-down patriotism could ever encapsulate? According to New Jersey-born-and-raised folksinger and songwriter Jason Erie, the...
Watch: Dolly Parton: Jennifer Aniston's Just Great. Period. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
"Famous Friends" was a chart-topping hit duet for Kane Brown and Chris Young in 2021, even ending the year as Billboard's most-played song on country radio. But it's possible that the song might never have even come out at all if Brown hadn't been a little quick on the draw with sharing a clip of the song on social media.
Old Crow Medicine Show releases “Bombs Away,” the latest single from the GRAMMY award-winning band’s seventh studio album Paint This Town (out April 22 via ATO Records). Featuring Molly Tuttle on banjo, the band’s devil-may-care twist on a classic divorce song is accompanied by a live performance video. The group discussed the song’s “Origins” with Consequence this morning. “Bombs Away” follows their debut single “Paint This Town,” which is currently the #1 most added song on Commercial AAA Radio, and has been featured at Billboard, Rolling Stone, SPIN and more.
Brad Barr - the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter of The Barr Brothers and The Slip - shared the haunting video for his new single "TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEEN." The track is the latest song to release from The Winter Mission, Barr's brand new instrumental solo guitar album releasing on January 21st through Secret City Records. Directed and filmed by his wife Brigitte Henry, Barr stated, "One of the most rewarding aspects of releasing this record is the opportunity to collaborate again with my wife, multi-media artist Brigitte Henry, who designed the cover art for this new album. Her touch is unmistakable and has played an important role in the Montreal arts and music community for the last two decades. Her process is always about discovering a new analogue approach to explore and reveal the mysteries of the natural world. So when she suggested that, for this video, we take a walk in the forest with a cluster of old audio tape, a piece of string, and a flying camera, I put my boots on."
Avantgarde Blacksters AND HARMONY DIES will release their new album "Ballast" on January 31st, 2022 and it will be promoted by CLUB INFERNO. Here is the cover realized by European artist Stefan Todorovic and the official tracklist: 1. Under This Leaden Sky (we fall) - 2. Alena's Chief In The Golden Spiral - 3. Life.xar - 4. Atoll O. - 5. Leave Now - 6. With No Sentence To Learn - 7. Ballast - 8. How To Lighten Daily Weights - 9. Drop The Curtain.
Brent Cobb had his own take on hymns when he was growing up in Georgia. "One of the first songs I ever sang was in Sunday School, and it was 'There's a Tear in My Beer' by Hank Williams, Sr.," he told NPR's Morning Edition. He'd been asked to sing a song of his choosing - and it wasn't specified that a hymn was preferred. "My mom was probably not the proudest."
Jameson’s varied past—a continent-hopping world traveler and corporate consultant turned songwriter—influences his musical output but not in the way one might first assume. A trip to China while in college began with a few open sets at local pubs and ended with a series of national Chinese singing competitions where he performed in Mandarin. In one of those competitions, fashioned after American Idol, David found himself in second place. At this point, David had to decide whether to continue singing or finish his engineering degree at Northwestern University. Much to the delight of his mother, he chose the latter. Post-college, Jameson took a job with international management consulting firm, McKinsey, which sent him to Malaysia where he spent time working and immersing himself in local cultures and languages across South East Asia, Latin America, and Europe. The wanderlust suited him, and more importantly, it inspired him.
Singer, songstress and guitarist Sara Jean Kelley releases the video for her song, “I am the Ocean” directed by Thomas Chi. The video finds Sara alone in a wood paneled living room, meditating and then rising from her stillness to destroy everything in the room. “Shortly after recording...
Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb’s debut gospel album, And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…, is out now via his own label, Ol’ Buddy Records. Stream/purchase HERE. Reflecting on the album, Cobb shares, “These songs have uplifted my spirit throughout my whole life. They still...
Ellanora DellErba has a new Americana folk/singer songwriter album titled: Lost to a Coastline. Ellanora is on a non-profit label: Global Change Media in AZ that supports a better world. They support musicians, the arts, the wellness of others and they even have an amazing hospice program. I have never seen and or heard anything quite like it before and its impressive.
Alt-Country pioneers Son Volt is set to perform at Harlow’s Jan. 26 in support of the band’s 10th studio album, “Electro Melodier.” The new album is infused with sounds of folk, country, blues, soul and rock. On “Electro Melodier,” frontman and Son Volt founder Jay Farrar...
Last month, Katy Perry released “When I’m Gone,” a collaboration with Swedish dance DJ and producer Alesso. Now comes word that she’s going country. Katy appears on the title track of Where We Started, the new album from country music superstar Thomas Rhett. According to The Tennessean, the song is “a roots-style duet that offers a sentimental, honest and autobiographical reflection on the romance” between Rhett and his wife Lauren, who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this year.
Last year Jason Aldean announced he was releasing a double album called Macon, Georgia…with the first volume arriving in 2021. The 15-track collection of music includes 10 new songs along with 5 live versions of Jason’s hits. One of the new tracks on Macon was Jason’s mega-number-one hit...
Colin Hay is excited to announce that his upcoming album Now And The Evermore will be released on March 18, 2022 via Lazy Eye/Compass Records. Along with the announcement, Hay shared the album’s title track from the album, featuring a guest appearance from Ringo Starr who played drums on the track.
Jason Boland & the Stragglers have a new album out called "The Light Saw Me" which is a different sound for Jason and the band!. I love their new album which is a concept album that takes an 1890s cowboy who was abducted by aliens and then returns to Texas in the 1990's. That may sound a little strange but then again perhaps it has you interested to hear the whole story!
David Poe returns with his stirring new single “People Clap Hands” (ECR Music Group). The first track from his highly-anticipated new album Everyone’s Got A Camera (September 23rd, 2022), “People Clap Hands” is vintage Poe, with all the melodic immediacy and lyrical depth one would expect from the celebrated songwriter, producer, and recording artist.
On Friday, five-time GRAMMY winner Keb’ Mo’ released his new full-length Good To Be via Rounder Records. The album release was accompanied by the official video for the single “Good to Be (Home Again),” which made its broadcast premiere on CMT Music, CMT.com, and ViacomCBS Times Square billboards. The clip was filmed in Mo’s hometown of Compton, California, and features the famed Compton Cowboys. Last week Keb’ Mo’ performed “Good To Be (Home Again)” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Jason Newsted looked back at his six-month spending spree following the success of Metallica’s 1991 Black Album. He said all four band members went through a period of adjustment as a result of their financial success but that he eventually calmed down and realized he was acting in a manner that wasn’t really him.
Alabama-based rock and roll outfit Rob Aldridge & the Proponents utilized a simple recipe of one part good, truthful songwriting and one part tasteful, groovy accompaniment as their guide to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump—and with just that, they dodged it by a mile. Mind Over Manners, the Props’ second album, is a twelve-song collection strong enough to break through into the ranks of fellow-Alabaman contemporaries like Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit or Alabama Shakes, and today, it’s out in its entirety. Fans can now stream or purchase Mind Over Manners at this link and read more about the album and its creation below.
