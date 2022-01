The other day I started to feel bad about the harsh words for Vince Neil we’ve posted around here of late. Then I hit play on fan-filmed live footage of his most recent concert and was instantly reminded that yes, he truly is that awful and every bit deserving of the negative coverage here and elsewhere. It’s embarrassing. It’s disrespectful to fans who pay to see him. And he’s got to be aware of how bad he is, meaning there is only one reason he does these gigs… money! Notice that most of them are at festivals, fairs or casinos, typically the highest paying gigs.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO