Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings Presents: SOMETIMES Y

Los Angeles-based label Tallest Man Records has released a stunning flamenco-tinged cover of iconic rock anthem “Crazy Train” from the String Revolution featuring Steve Stevens. This collaboration came together to pay tribute to the legendary guitar player Randy Rhoads and in particular his love for classical guitar. Steve Stevens has always been an admirer of Rhoads’, and The String Revolution, which is led by Janet Robin, has a special connection to Rhoads. Robin was his only female guitar student when she was 9 years old. "When I was told that Randy Rhoads was to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame I was thrilled,” says Stevens. “Long overdue but so deserving. As I was contacted to contribute to a reimagining of Ozzy’s Crazy Train…in my mind, I had one requirement, that it not be in any way similar to the iconic original version. Upon hearing the track two things struck me immediately, it works so well as a Spanish guitar piece, and that Randy would have loved it. It’s widely known that Randy was a beautiful classical guitarist, even continuing lessons through his Ozzy days. I hope we did you, proud buddy."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO