Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings Presents: SOMETIMES Y

Yelawolf, hailed as “one of hip-hop’s most vital voices” by The Guardian, and Shooter Jennings, one of the Americana world’s most sought-after producers and songwriters, have officially launched their extraordinary new rock project, Sometimes Y, with the release of their infectious debut single “Make Me A Believer,” the lead track off...
In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
Neil Young's music is reportedly coming off of Spotify, two days after he penned a letter to his management team and record label. He says the streaming service has been spreading "vaccine misinformation."
Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on.
Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times.
At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
Americana singer-songwriter Jack Barksdale has released his new single, "Trances," and is set to release his first full-length studio album, Death of a Hummingbird, on March 4, 2022. The follow-up to his live album, Jack Barksdale: Live From Niles City (2019), and recorded over three August days in 2021 with producer/percussionist Mike Meadows at the invitation-only 3Sirens studio in East Nashville, Hummingbird finds the 14-year-old songwriter and guitar whiz honing his craft and working with other established artists. Under his ubiquitous red knit cap is a mind already insightful enough to describe the new album as “a chronicle of my continuous search for consciousness.”
David Poe returns with his stirring new single “People Clap Hands” (ECR Music Group). The first track from his highly-anticipated new album Everyone’s Got A Camera (September 23rd, 2022), “People Clap Hands” is vintage Poe, with all the melodic immediacy and lyrical depth one would expect from the celebrated songwriter, producer, and recording artist.
Ace musician Jen Blanco feels that music is nothing less than audio therapy. Music is more than a universal language—it can be a stellar stressbuster! Here are some fun facts about the therapeutic power of music and how it can benefit nearly anyone who needs to take a minute away from a hectic day.
Robert Rodriguez's Something About The Beatles podcast recently hosted Peter Jackson teased as "a listener from New Zealand" to discuss the sprawling 8-hour documentary he'd directed in three parts in advance of its debut. Now that fans around the world have had a chance to absorb it at least once, Rodriguez sought out the perspective of those whose careers were profoundly influenced by The Beatles: the musicians.
We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Sometimes one song is enough to make an album a worthy purchase. Such is the case with the title track from Savoy Brown’s 8th LP, “HellBound Train”. The song chugs along with an underlying of menace. You can almost see and hear the skeletons of the doomed souls making their way to perdition. Andy Silvester’s bass and Dave Bidwell’s drum shine on this cut but the rest of the band kicks it up a notch as well.
Brad Barr - the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter of The Barr Brothers and The Slip - shared the haunting video for his new single "TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEEN." The track is the latest song to release from The Winter Mission, Barr's brand new instrumental solo guitar album releasing on January 21st through Secret City Records. Directed and filmed by his wife Brigitte Henry, Barr stated, "One of the most rewarding aspects of releasing this record is the opportunity to collaborate again with my wife, multi-media artist Brigitte Henry, who designed the cover art for this new album. Her touch is unmistakable and has played an important role in the Montreal arts and music community for the last two decades. Her process is always about discovering a new analogue approach to explore and reveal the mysteries of the natural world. So when she suggested that, for this video, we take a walk in the forest with a cluster of old audio tape, a piece of string, and a flying camera, I put my boots on."
Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
Guitarist, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter, bandleader, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and Songwriters Hall of Fame electee Steve Miller is beyond excited to finally get back on the road. Putting his pandemic time to great use, Miller dug deep into his archives and found an unreleased, full-length concert recording and released it. Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977, came out in spring 2021 and was accompanied by a live concert video featuring the full performance that is available now to stream on The Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video.
Bound for Peaches is an incredible group of talented musicians gathering together to pay tribute to an era of music that has touched each of them in a very unique way. The Allman Brothers have played an integral role in American music and paved the way for so many memorable bands. Additionally, they gave birth to the amazing group Tedeschi Trucks that still remains a pinnacle of Americana Rock music in the present day. It's an honor to the following musicians to pay tribute to these two giants...
On February 11th, Greenwich Entertainment will present Ronnie’s, the definitive chronicle of the life and times of saxophonist Ronnie Scott and his world-famous London jazz club. Directed by Oliver Murray, the film features previously unseen and unheard performances by some of the most iconic figures in musical history — Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Chet Baker, Van Morrison, and so many more — including a never-before-heard bootleg of Jimi Hendrix sitting in with Eric Burdon and War at Ronnie’s.
Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release BeforeAfter, the first-ever solo retrospective from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall, as a two-disc set and across all digital platforms, on Friday, April 1. On the same date, Hall will also embark on his first solo tour in a decade, performing on historic stages like NYC’s Carnegie Hall and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, with special guest and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren supporting. Tickets for the Carnegie Hall show go on sale Friday, January 28th at 11AM ET on livenation.com. Tickets for all other dates go on sale starting Friday, January 28th at 10AM local time on livenation.com.
Los Angeles-based label Tallest Man Records has released a stunning flamenco-tinged cover of iconic rock anthem “Crazy Train” from the String Revolution featuring Steve Stevens. This collaboration came together to pay tribute to the legendary guitar player Randy Rhoads and in particular his love for classical guitar. Steve Stevens has always been an admirer of Rhoads’, and The String Revolution, which is led by Janet Robin, has a special connection to Rhoads. Robin was his only female guitar student when she was 9 years old. "When I was told that Randy Rhoads was to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame I was thrilled,” says Stevens. “Long overdue but so deserving. As I was contacted to contribute to a reimagining of Ozzy’s Crazy Train…in my mind, I had one requirement, that it not be in any way similar to the iconic original version. Upon hearing the track two things struck me immediately, it works so well as a Spanish guitar piece, and that Randy would have loved it. It’s widely known that Randy was a beautiful classical guitarist, even continuing lessons through his Ozzy days. I hope we did you, proud buddy."
Singer, songstress and guitarist Sara Jean Kelley releases the video for her song, “I am the Ocean” directed by Thomas Chi. The video finds Sara alone in a wood paneled living room, meditating and then rising from her stillness to destroy everything in the room. “Shortly after recording...
JOE SATRIANI is kicking off the new year with a brand-new album. Set for release on April 8, 2022, The Elephants of Mars marks the legendary guitarist’s 19th studio album in his 35+year career in music. This album also marks the debut of his new label partnership with earMUSIC, the international rock label of entertainment group Edel. Pre-orders are available now and include a special limited digi-pack cd release featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several colored vinyl options will be available as well to pre-order including orange, pink and a special purple version sold through Guitar Center only.
Ellanora DellErba has a new Americana folk/singer songwriter album titled: Lost to a Coastline. Ellanora is on a non-profit label: Global Change Media in AZ that supports a better world. They support musicians, the arts, the wellness of others and they even have an amazing hospice program. I have never seen and or heard anything quite like it before and its impressive.
Rosanne Cash and JJ Grey & Mofro are two of the top headliners for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, Sept. 9-11, 2022, in Historic Downtown Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia. The announcement of Grey and Cash are part of the first round of artists announced today by festival organizers. "We...
