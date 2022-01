I think it is safe to say that both Christian’s and non-Christian’s are familiar with David’s 23rd Psalm. The Psalm has been transcribed onto jewelry, clothing and it has been beautifully framed and hung in our home and churches. It is also interesting the Hollywood movie industry scripts in this Psalm and the Lord’s Prayer to bring some sort of religious symbolism to the screen. In the ABC Movie “Lost” the writers transcribed the Psalm, with “the shadow of the valley of death” because it was more appropriate to the character. Are we glancing quickly and flippantly through the scriptures like the one who looks in a mirror but forget what he has seen, (James 1:23-25) or we truly looking deeply into God’s Word to find the meaning and application in our lives today? Let’s look for a moment at this beautiful Psalm.

