ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deebo Samuel reportedly in line for monster new contract

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deebo Samuel has been one of the breakout stars of the NFL season, and he may be about to parlay that into a huge payday. Samuel will enter the final year of his rookie contract next season, but the San Francisco 49ers...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

49ers Deebo Samuel, George Kittle not on injury report for practice Wednesday

Both tight end Kittle and hybrid wide receiver Samuel were banged up in last week's divisional matchup victory over the Green Bay Packers. Their omission from Wednesday's injury report is good news for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will need all of his offensive weapons firing on all cylinders when the Niners visit SoFi Stadium this weekend.
NFL
Fox News

Prolific Cooper Kupp, versatile Deebo Samuel surge into NFC title game

Cooper Kupp led the league in every major receiving category this season, a triple crown feat accomplished only three times previously in NFL history. Deebo Samuel also racked up huge numbers, but he wasn't content to just catch the ball. He also ran it and occasionally threw it while cementing his status as perhaps the most versatile, electrifying playmaker in football.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
turfshowtimes.com

Can the Rams finally stop Deebo Samuel?

Deebo Samuel has never lost to the Los Angeles Rams. And no, it’s not a coincidence - Samuel has played against Los Angeles six times and has been an offensive catalyst for the San Francisco 49ers in all but his first of those matchups. He’s amassed 440 receiving yards, 104 rushing yards, and even threw a 24-yard touchdown pass in the most recent contest - 568 yards in total. Samuel has scored six total touchdowns in the same amount of games.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Encouraging Injury News On Deebo Samuel

Late in the San Francisco 49ers’ thrilling divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers, superstar wide receiver Deebo Samuel took a helmet to the knee that left him “sore” heading into this week of practice. But fortunately for Niners Nation, the team’s most deadly offensive weapon...
NFL
FiveThirtyEight

‘Versatile’ Doesn’t Do Justice To Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel is not supposed to be the focal point. There’s not even really supposed to be a focal point in the first place, in the spiffed and shined machine that is the San Francisco 49ers offense. Or if there is one, he’s over there stalking the sideline, glowering over his play sheet and speaking the codes into the headset.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Bosa’s savage description of 49ers superstar Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel’s third season in the NFL has been a coming-out party for him. After making some noise as a rookie and sophomore, the San Francisco 49ers star has proven he belongs amongst the top players in the league. His prowess both on the ground and in the air has his team one win away from a Super Bowl appearance.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#American Football#Nfl Com#Nflgameday#Wr#Sf
saturdaydownsouth.com

San Francisco 49ers update status of Deebo Samuel for NFC Championship Game

Deebo Samuel has done a bit of everything for the San Francisco 49ers this season. Fortunately for the 49ers, he should be good to go for the NFC Championship Game after getting dinged up late in the win vs. the Green Bay Packers over the weekend. In snowy conditions in...
NFL
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

Deebo Samuel came to Jimmy Garoppolo’s rescue via Twitter on Thursday morning. Garoppolo’s reputation is a mixed bag. On one hand, his ability to win can’t be ignored. On the other, some can’t help but wonder how dominant the 49ers could be with a more prolific passer.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
FanSided

NFL insider drops surprise Aaron Rodgers replacement for Packers

The speculation that Aaron Rodgers could leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason persists, but one NFL insider has a potential replacement in mind. Particularly in the wake of another disappointing playoff exit for the Green Bay Packers, the talk about Aaron Rodgers’ future — specifically the notion of him leaving the franchise that he’s spent his entire career with — has heated up again. In fact, there’s even talk of he and Davante Adams both departing the Packers and heading to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
13K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy