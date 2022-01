Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 seasons combined in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.The legendary quarterback, the most successful player in the sport’s history with seven Super Bowl titles, confirmed he is calling it a day.An initial report by ESPN was followed up by a tweet from Brady’s official brand TB12 read: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, Tom Brady.”Brady’s final game came last Sunday in the NFL divisional round of the play-offs, with the 44-year-old falling...

NFL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO