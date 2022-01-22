Smart Box 24/7 Home Delivery Tech Arrives in Florida with Walmart InHome

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and for a lot of people, the bigger that centerpiece, the better. If you’re one of those people, one of the best 75-inch TV deals and 4K TV deals you’ll find is at Walmart today, as the Hisense R6 Series 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV has been marked all the way down to only $698. That’s a savings of $300 from its regular price of $998, and a lot of screen real estate for such a low price. Free shipping is included with purchase, and this Hisense R6 4K can be paired with a number of great peripherals, such as a soundbar, which you can get a great deal on by exploring our soundbar deals.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO