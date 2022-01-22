Smart Box 24/7 Home Delivery Tech Arrives in Florida with Walmart InHome

Receive packages securely when you’re not at home or unavailable with the eufy SmartDrop smart delivery box. Instead of dealing with stolen parcels and rain-soaked deliveries, it provides a designated spot for delivery drivers to leave orders. The eufy SmartDrop is large enough to fit multiple items at a time and works with all couriers. In fact, it greets couriers with illuminated buttons and guides them on how to leave a package easily. Furthermore, this smart delivery box includes a built-in camera and sends you a notification once the delivery is complete. Once you’re home or available, it includes 5 ways to open this box: Amazon Alexa, key access, PIN code, the app, or press the button. Finally, with 24/7 protection and an all-metal body, this gadget prevents thieves from stealing your parcels when you’re on vacation.
