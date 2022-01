UK emcee MOAN shares the visuals for his first single of the year titled "Gratitude." The heartfelt track is MOAN's own way of celebrating his sobriety and near drug overdoses in 2021. Backed by the soothing and solemn backdrop by Jcksn Swby, MOAN reflects on his personal travails and his slow recovery. The gruff voice emcee pours his heart out and vividly details a handful of things he experienced while under the influence with almost losing his life twice. While most of the lyrics reveal his ordeal, he also shows us how he was able to find his way out of the darkness.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO