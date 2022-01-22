young thug.jpg

My mom, my sister Addie and I have a special ritual. Whenever we can find the time, we gather together in the kitchen after everyone else in the house has gone to bed and have a late-night meeting of sorts. We call it a “pow-wow,” and it is a special time for the three of us to share what is going on in our lives. Some common topics for pow-wows are the latest gossip, how each of our days went at work or school or sports, concerns we may have about the family, sharing memes or TikToks that remind us of each other, worries of our own, and more. Pow-wows started when Mom and Addie began staying up after my dates to hear the details as soon as I got home, but now they have morphed into regular meeting times to talk and laugh and be together, and, guess what? Our relationships have flourished.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO