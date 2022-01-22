ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
young thug.jpg

By Special Photo
Kilgore News Herald
 6 days ago

ATLANTA — A1 Events makes a grand debut with an exclusive show presenting...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Pitchfork

Long Live Young Dolph

The pressures of the music marketplace are not often conducive to respecting real-life tragedy. When an artist unexpectedly passes, there’s a demand to hear their musical last words, both from listeners who wanted more time with a person they love and from cynical industry forces. On one end of the spectrum are the verging-on disrespectful posthumous albums of Pop Smoke, stitched together from scraps of low-fidelity vocal stems; on the other, the tribute that Lil Peep’s family has paid to him by bringing his early work to streaming services and clearing samples instead of excessively mining unreleased material.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

When We Were Young

Well, I’m not okay after seeing the lineup for When We Were Young: My Chemical Romance and Paramore top the single-day Las Vegas festival that features just about every emo-pop act from the early 2000s. Seriously, we’re not kidding: Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, AFI,...
MUSIC
Kilgore News Herald

Hymn Notes: All Creatures of Our God and King

About 800 years ago, St. Francis of Assisi wrote a hymn that personified the elements of creation with familial gender terms: He referred to the Sun, wind, and fire as, “our brothers.”. The moon and water he called “our sisters.” And he revered the earth as our “Our Mother,...
RUSK, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Gives Fan Death Stare After Being Called Future

Young Thug is one of the most recognizable stars in the rap world right now. From his looks to his voice, Thug is someone who has always set himself apart from his peers. His unique style has ultimately allowed him to be one of the most successful artists in the game and moving forward, fans cannot wait to see what else he is able to do with his sound and movement.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Young Thug
Kilgore News Herald

Avery Palenske

My mom, my sister Addie and I have a special ritual. Whenever we can find the time, we gather together in the kitchen after everyone else in the house has gone to bed and have a late-night meeting of sorts. We call it a “pow-wow,” and it is a special time for the three of us to share what is going on in our lives. Some common topics for pow-wows are the latest gossip, how each of our days went at work or school or sports, concerns we may have about the family, sharing memes or TikToks that remind us of each other, worries of our own, and more. Pow-wows started when Mom and Addie began staying up after my dates to hear the details as soon as I got home, but now they have morphed into regular meeting times to talk and laugh and be together, and, guess what? Our relationships have flourished.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

