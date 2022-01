The ESPN Africa Boxing 13 event is upon us and, as is the case with combat sports, the ceremonial weigh-ins took place today, ahead of the event. Most of the card stayed in-tact, as most fighters made weight. The featherweight bout between Gerald Titus and Sphamanda Manqatha was changed to a junior lightweight (super flyweight) bout after both fighters came in slightly overweight. The main event, which was set to see Bangile Nyangani defend his SA Mini Flyweight Championship against Thembelani Okolo, has been cancelled. Now taking up the main event slot is the Koos Sibiya vs. Steven Bagwasi lightweight bout. This change makes the card a six-fight event.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO