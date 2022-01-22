ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 Set To Have Free Cross-Gen Upgrades

By Viren
gameranx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechland, the devs of Dying Light 2 have announced during a press release that the game will be upgradable between generations for Playstation 5 players. To avail the upgrade, you need to have the game bought on your Playstation 4 ID. The devs have already announced the fact that the...

gameranx.com

gamepur.com

Is Dying Light 2 Stay Human cross platform/crossplay?

While Dying Light can be played solo, the original’s success can at least be partially attributed to its co-op implementation. Looking toward the sequel, fans might be wondering about its multiplayer situation. In today’s landscape, is Techland’s follow-up joining the crossplay train?. The answer is no. Dying...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Dying Light 2 to Add First Story DLC in June

Plenty of smaller DLC content is coming first. Dying Light 2 is just over one week away from launch, and the team at Techland have revealed plans for the title’s post-launch content through mid-2022. This comes after devs promised players at least five years of support following the game’s release earlier this month.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

La-Mulana Developer NIGORO Just Announced A New Game: Ahamkara

Fans of La-Mulana are sure to be excited. The Playism Game Show took place yesterday, “Bringing Indie Games to the World,” as the game publishers put it. Several new titles were revealed, including a brand new title in the works by La-Mulana developer, NIGORO. Very little is known about the upcoming game so far but the “working title” is currently Ahamkara.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Ahead of Dying Light 2, the original Dying Light gets a big event

We'll be checking out Dying Light 2 with Steam Play Proton at release, so stay tuned. Dying Light 2 has pre-orders up on Humble Store and Steam for release on February 4. We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite To Make Credits Earnable In Season 2 Battle Pass

Jerry Hook, the Head designer for Halo Infinite recently took to Twitter about how the devs appreciate player feedback. The devs of the game have taken the advice from the players and have decided to make credits earnable in the Season 2 Battle Pass. The announcement on Twitter further explains that players will earn Credits as a part of the game progression. Previously, players had no other way to earn credits except to pay the company in the form of microtransactions.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 F2P Could Be Portal Mode Only

Battlefield 2042 has had a tough time of it since its launch. The game was widely panned by fans of the series and critics alike. Player numbers have been dropping at record rates, and the game doesn’t appear to be any closer to fixing many of the fundamental problems that players have. So it’s no surprise that last week there were reports that EA is reportedly “looking at all the options” when it comes to turning the beleaguered title around, including making Battlefield 2042 F2P.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Dying Light 2 post-launch roadmap includes free DLCs, events, and more

Techland has shared a post-launch roadmap for Dying Light 2 Stay Human ahead of the game’s release next month. The roadmap begins in February with the release of some free Factions-inspired DLCs and runs through June, which is when the game’s first story DLC will arrive. In between these dates, players can expect two sets of challenges in March and May, and the Mutated Infected event in April.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Kirby: Unannounced Game Teased in Japanese Nintendo Magazine

It's possible the new game could be an eShop exclusive. A recent issue of the Japanese Nintendo magazine, Nintendo Dream, has potentially teased new info on the soon-to-be-released Kirby and the Forgotten Land, as well as an unannounced Kirby game. Kirby and the Forgotten Land was first announced as part...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Gran Turismo 7 Requires 110 GB Of Storage Space

Playstation car simulator game, Gran Turismo 7 is still on track for its release on March 4, 2022. With the game already being available for pre-order on the Playstation Store for the PS5 and PS4, many players are starting to wonder how big the game will be to download. According to a Reddit post, the game is said to be 110 GB in size for the PS5. Players should expect a smaller update on the day of the games release to get the game started. The size of the game is mentioned on the Playstation store pre-order page of Gran Turismo 7.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Hidden Deep Launches Today With New Release Trailer

This unique 2D action game launches today. Hidden Deep a “2D Action & Exploration Sci-Fi thriller” has been released today on Steam. Accompanying the launch of the game is a new release trailer that gives gamers a closer look at this unique new title. Check out the release trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

