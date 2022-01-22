Dying Light 2 Set To Have Free Cross-Gen Upgrades

It's a good news day for apocalypse aficionados: Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be benefitting from five years of free and paid content additions after its release. This is the same approach that studio Techland took to supporting the original game, from weapon bundles to vehicles to new arcade-inspired game modes, though the most notable expansion for the game is The Following. Taking players to an unseen area outside of Harran, Kyle Crane discovered the Children of the Sun cult who worship a figure called the Mother who protects them from becoming infected. The DLC received rave reviews when it released so if there's anything on the scale of The Following in store for Dying Light 2, then players have a lot to look forward to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO