ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger is fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries. The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. Police said a woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head. The LAPD said in a statement that neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in the collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash. Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene.

The post Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Los Angeles officials plead for help in solving the killing of teen girl dumped on the freeway

CNN, KCAL, KCBS By Cheri Mossburg, CNN Nearly three weeks after the body of a teenage girl was found dumped on a busy freeway off-ramp in Los Angeles, local leaders are pleading for tips from the public and offering a large reward as an incentive to solve her killing. Tioni Theus, 16, was found in The post Los Angeles officials plead for help in solving the killing of teen girl dumped on the freeway appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

San Francisco eases mask rule, official says LA not ready

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) — COVID-19 case numbers are on the decrease in Los Angeles County but a top health official says it’s too soon to consider relaxing mask and vaccination requirements in LA — as San Francisco plans to do next week. LA County reported just over 26,000 new coronavirus The post San Francisco eases mask rule, official says LA not ready appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
News Channel 3-12

Driver sentenced for 2020 oil tanker crash that spilled thousands of gallons of crude into Cuyama River

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday that her office has settled two cases linked to the March 2020 Cuyama Oil Spill, involving an overturned oil tanker. The post Driver sentenced for 2020 oil tanker crash that spilled thousands of gallons of crude into Cuyama River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy