The Pac-12 will begin a championship tournament for softball in 2023, the conference announced Thursday. The Pac-12's nine teams will rotate as the host site for the four-day event with a play-in game between the teams that finish in eighth and ninth in the regular-season standings, followed by an eight-team, single-elimination tournament. The winner will receive the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO