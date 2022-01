The Widdler and Pushloop announced dates for their Back To Basics: Vol. 2 tour – coming to a city near you in 2022!. In need of some live music in the form of deep, dark bass and trembling subwoofers? The Widdler and Pushloop have you covered as the producers are set to hit the road this year in support of their Back To Basics: Vol. 2 tour presented by Sub.Mission. After completing the first leg of their Back To Basics tour in 2019, the pair announced a second round of dates for 2020 which were inevitably postponed due to COVID-19. Now, two years later, they’re coming through with an expansive tour that will cover major ground across the US in 2022.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO