Cookie Run: Kingdom– Kingdom Builder & Battle RPG game is a new addition to the famous Cookie Run RPG game series. It was released in January 2021 and is available on iOS and Android platforms. One can easily download it from Google Play and the App Store. This game is about building a dream Cookie Kingdom while fighting against evil desert monsters. Star jellies are an important resource in the Cookie Run Kingdom. You’re constantly going to level up cookies in the game, so it can be easy to run out of jellies, but thankfully there are multiple ways to get them in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO