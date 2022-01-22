LETTER: Celebrating is one thing, but we need more understanding

I find myself writing this letter due to the recent hate act that a 17-year-old male from Sumter displayed on a mechanical board. The heinous crime that led to widespread commentary and dialogue about racism and hate that still spews in many of our establishments, cities and the entire country. I have an opportunity to reflect on yet another statement that was made to undermine, humiliate and further exacerbate the plight against Black and brown members of our community. Sumter is a special place with a split in demographics, averaging 47.9% split between Blacks and whites. This is an important note to highlight because while it may be easier to make a friend who's higher or lesser in melanin, the fact that our community does not represent these same statistics in resources, education and health is a major issue for further growth of our town. The small statement that ended with a hard "er" encouraged many of our associates, co-workers and so-called friends to honk and cheer in support of the juvenile's misguided and hateful crime. Maya Angelo once said in a speech, "Those people hate me because of a decision God made for me." As a community, how do we respond to individuals who want to excite fear and perpetuate hate that has been experienced by Black American communities for centuries?

SUMTER, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO