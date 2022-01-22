Hazard Notification System (HANS) for Volcanoes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Geological Survey
 6 days ago

KILAUEA VOLCANO (VNUM #332010) 19°25'16" N 155°17'13" W, Summit Elevation 4091 ft (1247 m) Activity Summary: The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano, within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, continued over the past 24 hours. All recent lava activity has been confined to the crater, and there are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on...

