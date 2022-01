Ben Simmons has been linked to the Hawks for quite some time now, but it appears talks fell through when the 76ers attempted to include Tobias Harris in the deal. For obvious reasons, the Hawks balked at that idea. The contracts of Simmons and Harris would completely take away from all of Travis Schlenk’s freedom financially. Plus, Simmons, Harris, and Capela are far from an ideal fit.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO