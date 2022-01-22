ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defending democracy is our defining challenge

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Americans share a common faith in democracy as the best and most just system of governance. We treasure government “of the people, by the people and for the people.” With the founders, we believe that governments derive their authority from the consent of the governed. For...

The Independent

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th term at 81 with vow to protect voting rights: ‘Nothing less is at stake for our democracy’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her intention to run for re-election, extending a career in the House of Representatives spanning more than three decades, ahead of a midterm election battle that could determine the balance of power in Congress.The California congresswoman – who is serving her 17th term in the House, and fourth term as speaker – made the announcement on her campaign’s social media channels on 25 January.While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.But we don’t agonize-we...
The Free Press

Our View: Democracy: Martial law order scary, threatening

Fake ballots, storming the Capitol, legal memos, strong-arm calls from the president to election officials and now a document showing preparations for martial law — they all build the case for how close the United States came last year to a coup and the loss of democracy. Politico last...
MSNBC

Economic growth so strong, the GOP is literally at a loss for words

Around this time three years ago, in response to encouraging news on economic growth, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel published a celebratory tweet:. "You can't deny our economy is roaring: Fastest GDP growth in 13 years.... Record low unemployment... Thank you [Donald Trump]!" This came to mind yesterday, after...
Anchorage Daily News

Martin Luther King Jr. was right. Racism and opposition to democracy are linked, our research finds.

In his famous address at the 1963 March on Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. drew a direct line between the struggle for racial equality and the nation’s efforts to realize democracy. “When the architects of our Republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir,” King declared. However, King emphasized, the nation had betrayed that promise to Black people: “It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned.” King warned that this failure meant the nation’s promise that “all men are created equal” remained a “dream” that was yet to be realized.
Joe Biden
Woodrow Wilson
Deseret News

The enemy within: How bad citizens threaten the future of our democracy

Democracy, in its raw form, is about counting votes. Liberal democracy is about much more than that. Choices made at the ballot box reflect the values and beliefs of the people casting those votes, which is why Election Day itself is often less important than what took place on all the other days before it. If citizens approach voting with a purely mercenary sense of self-interest and devoid of any sense of civic responsibility, liberal democracy cannot last long. There might still be elections, but they will be a collection of shams and illiberal plebiscites, and the history of such exercises in other nations shows that this kind of voting does not mean very much. No society can maintain a good democracy — one that respects human rights and puts the needs of the individual over the interests of the state — if it must rely on a population of bad citizens.
Post-Bulletin

Letter: False fraud allegations may spell the end of our democracy

﻿I was alarmed by the recent survey by the Washington Post and University of Maryland showing 34% of the respondents agree there are times when violence against government is justified. How did we become an uncivilized country? A real patriot recognizes that America is a democracy which chooses its leaders with free and fair elections, that his or her preferred candidate will not always win, and would never use or promote violence to attempt to subvert a legitimate election.
expressnews.com

Commentary: Words define, or destroy, our country’s democracy

Some 30 years ago I developed a habit of rising early to write in my journal. I sit quietly after lighting a candle and invite from yesterday what wished to be remembered. The language I deploy to record yesterday’s events leads me into what significance they had and how it may shape my life today.
The Independent

Candace Owens faces mockery after suggesting Americans want her on Supreme Court

Conservative critic Candace Owens was mocked online after she suggested that Americans wanted her to be the next Supreme Court justice following the retirement of Stephen Breyer.Ms Owens noticed her name was trending on Twitter and asked in a tweet: “Am I really trending because America wants me to be the next Supreme Court justice? What an honour! (sic).”Shortly after president Joe Biden announced he would nominate his pick for the Supreme Court to fill Mr Breyer’s seat before the end of February, she again took to Twitter to share her remark.During his campaign for the presidency, Mr Biden had...
