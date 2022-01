Jennie Nguyen is not here to put up with anyone’s sh**. While she’s new to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she’s already had her fair share of drama with the ladies. And one of her castmates that seems to be the subject of deep tension just so happens to be Mary Cosby. Despite Jen […] The post Jennie Nguyen Denies Talking In A “Black Accent” To Mary Cosby; Slams Mary For Not Changing Her Behavior appeared first on Reality Tea.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO