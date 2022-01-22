ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Anthony Davis upgraded to questionable for the first time since injury

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yjSJ_0dtCdWve00

Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision against Miami, per the Lakers.

Source: Twitter @mcten

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star upgraded to ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s game vs. Heat

cbssports.com/nba/news/antho…5:56 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Getting closer Laker fans, AD listed as Questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Heat.. pic.twitter.com/MIDbbJxDlN4:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ogvdp_0dtCdWve00

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers have upgraded Anthony Davis’ status to QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/GlmsKALkpu4:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PP2QY_0dtCdWve00

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision tomorrow vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/SOHAt13wUy4:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSZFC_0dtCdWve00

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers say Anthony Davis (left knee MCL sprain) will be listed as questionable on injury report for Sunday’s game in Miami. He will be a game-time decision. – 4:48 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Anthony Davis update: Lakers say he will be a gametime decision in Miami and officially listed as questionable. He has missed last 16 games with MCL strain. – 4:47 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis (left knee MCL sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for the Heat game on Sunday. He’ll be a game-time decision. – 4:47 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers say Anthony Davis is QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game at Miami. He’s considered a game-time decision. – 4:46 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision against Miami, per the Lakers. – 4:46 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on Anthony Davis: “Whenever AD is ready, we’re going to love that! That’s for sure.” – 9:40 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Officially LeBron’s 16th straight game of 25 or more points, for every game since AD has been injured. – 9:20 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

AD getting some post reps going against assistant Jon Pastorek … and having a little fun. pic.twitter.com/R9HJFBSA856:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jm6J8_0dtCdWve00

Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis getting pregame reps without his knee brace. You can tell which shots he’s hitting from the baseline fans cheering in the background. 🔈🔈 pic.twitter.com/VbKPmtNRHg -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 21, 2022

Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s got a plan to build up each day.” Says there’s still “no timetable” for AD’s return. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / January 21, 2022

Eric Pincus: AD has been cleared for on court ramp up against contact, per Vogel -via Twitter @EricPincus / January 18, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
KIRO 7 Seattle

LeBron James, Anthony Davis out vs. Hornets with injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been ruled out Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. James will miss his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Davis is out with right wrist soreness. Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) also are out for the struggling Lakers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers Star#Questionable#Gametime#Mcl
lakersoutsiders.com

Anthony Davis makes presence felt in first game back

A nationally televised game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets should have been a big deal, but without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it didn’t feel right. The Lakers themselves have been battling injuries all season long, but help was finally on the way. Anthony Davis made his triumphant debut in Brooklyn after being out since December 17th.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers ban fan who started incident with Lakers star Carmelo Anthony

The Philadelphia 76ers acted swiftly on Friday after a fan started some trouble with Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony in the team’s win on Thursday. The fan threw some racially charged slurs towards Anthony and the future Hall of Famer took some understandable exception towards what was said. Sixers star Joel Embiid had to play peacemaker between Anthony and the fans in order to avoid any issues that could have grown bigger than what it was.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets gets brutal Kevin Durant injury update

Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy