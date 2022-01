For years, scruffing a cat – grabbing the loose skin around the neck – has been touted as a safe and humane way to restrain your pet. Thought to mimic the way that a mother cat would pick up her kittens by the scruff, this restraint method has been used by vets, groomers, and pet owners. In some cases, handlers would pick cats up by the scruff of the neck. But the views on scruffing are changing, and it turns out that this type of hold can be unnecessarily stressful for cats. There are better ways of restraining a cat to maximize their comfort and safety, and news about the problems with scruffing is starting to get out.

PETS ・ 24 DAYS AGO