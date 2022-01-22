ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul announces #VaxForKids campaign

Finger Lakes Times
 6 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new campaign to increase vaccination rates among children five and older —...

Kathy Hochul
NY Gov. Hochul announces $216 billion budget

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday released a $216 billion state budget that includes what the Democrat says are “pandemic recovery” programs with $10 billion for healthcare over the next several years, more money for schools and childcare, as well as infrastructure projects and a larger environmental bond act proposal.
Governor Hochul Presents New York's 2023 Budget

Governor Kathy Hochul presented New York's 2023 budget on Tuesday morning. The governor outlined the balanced budget, which she is calling a "socially responsible and fiscally prudent" spending plan for the state. The $216 billion budget includes investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, housing, and public safety. "We're not creating recurring...
Absentee voting bill awaits Governor Hochul's signature

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York would extend absentee balloting through the rest of 2022 under a bill that breezed through the Democratic-controlled Senate and Assembly this month. The Assembly passed the bill 100-45 on Wednesday, and the Senate passed the bill last week with a 42-21 vote. One Democrat in the Senate and two Democrats in the Assembly opposed it.
Governor Hochul announces spring semester guidance has been issued for SUNY and CUNY campuses to safely reopen

Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul announced issuance of spring semester reopening guidance for SUNY and CUNY campuses, which includes the continuation of the student vaccine mandate as well as requiring all students regularly accessing the campus to receive the COVID-19 booster for the spring semester. Additional requirements for students also...
Analyzing Governor Kathy Hochul's 2022-2023 state budget address

Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her 2022-2023 state budget address Tuesday morning. As reported by WXXI's Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, Hochul provided details on ambitious programs she announced during her State of the State address. Those include spending on boosting the health care workforce, improving schools, and providing property tax rebates. The state is currently operating under a surplus, but DeWitt reports that budget watchdogs are warning that she should be ready for potential economic downturns.
Governor Hochul Meets With Manhattan D.A. On Friday

Governor Kathy Hochul is scheduled to meet with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday to discuss his controversial policies. In a memo, Bragg said he wouldn’t prosecute some low level crimes and wouldn’t send some convicted criminals to prison. It’s led to an outcry by some that this could lead to a spike in crime.
Governor Hochul’s timely arrival

As a former state official, I get many questions from readers, clients and friends about our political leaders. Lately, the most frequent one is, what do I think of Gov. Kathy Hochul? The short answer is I think she’s great, but there’s more to it, based on the fact that I’ve been following state politics for almost 66 years. Governors come and go, and many of them attract little or no attention.
Five Republicans Campaign for Governor of Illinois

Herb Trix's guest is Rick Pearson, Chief Political Writer for the Chicago Tribune. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois. While a graduate student in the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois at Springfield (then known as Sangamon State University), he got his first taste of public radio, covering Illinois state government for WUIS. Here in the Quad Cities, Herb worked for WHBF Radio before coming to WVIK in 1987. Herb also produces the weekly public affairs feature Midwest Week – covering the news behind the news by interviewing reporters about the stories they cover.
Governor Kathy Hochul announces first meeting of Interstate Gun Task Force will be held Wednesday

Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that a new Interstate Gun Task Force, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Police, will take place Wednesday. “We have a moral obligation to do everything we can to fight the scourge of illegal guns on our streets,” Governor Hochul said. “Too many lives have been lost because of illegal firearms that should never have been on our streets. By convening law enforcement officials from across the region, we can share intelligence and strategies that stem the flow of illegal guns and keep New Yorkers safe.”
Governor Hochul Creates Task Force On Illegal Guns

Governor Kathy Hochul says more than 50 law enforcement representatives from nine northeastern states will meet to discuss the problem of illegal guns. "We have a moral obligation to do everything we can to fight the scourge of illegal guns on our streets,” Governor Hochul said. She says the...
