The Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, however, LeBron James will sadly be out due to left knee soreness he woke up with. However, that doesn’t mean the entire night for LeBron comes with no good news, as he has been selected to his 18th All-Star Game appearance right before tip-off. The results were announced by TNT’s Inside the NBA. LeBron James is now tied with Kobe Bryant for the second-most All-Star Game appearances all-time. He will just need one more to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the all-time leader at 19.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO