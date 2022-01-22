Review: William Shaub and KSO Warm a Cold Evening in Barber’s Violin Concerto

Mozart, Farrenc, and Still. Music by these three composers will be presented by the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra this Sunday afternoon, January 30th, at 2:30pm in the historic Bijou Theatre. Associate Concertmaster, Gordon Tsai, will be featured as soloist in Mozart's Violin Concerto No.2...a work that Music Director, Aram Demirjian, says hasn't been performed by the KSO, at least, not in the past forty years. The chamber orchestra will perform two other works that have never been performed by the KSO: William Grant Still's Darker America, and the Symphony No.3 by 19th century French composer, Louise Farrenc. Still's work combines influences of his composition teacher, Edgard Varèse, with elements of jazz and blues, while Farrenc's Symphony takes influences from 19th century Austro-Germanic and French composers, but in a style that's all her own. Learn more about these pieces, as well as what the roles of Concertmaster and Associate Concertmaster are in this interview with Maestro Aram Demirjian.

