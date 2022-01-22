ACRMC welcomes new Speech Pathologist

Michala Chaney, M.S., CF-SLP, is now seeing patients at ACRMC Monday through Friday for speech rehabilitation services.

News Release

Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is pleased to announce that Michala Chaney, M.S., CF-SLP, has joined its Rehabilitation Services department as a full-time speech-language pathologist.

A native of Adams County, Chaney works with both inpatients and outpatients of all ages, specializing in treating those who have suffered strokes, traumatic brain injuries, muscle loss, and cognitive impairment following surgery and post Covid-19 patients experiencing cognitive-linguistic deficits, and developmental delays, among other ailments. Chaney can also provide patients with modified barium swallow studies to help address dysphagia, a medical condition in which patients have difficulty swallowing.

Chaney says she was drawn to speech-language pathology after watching a Facebook video where a speech therapist assisted a patient in regaining the ability to say “I Love You” to their family after suffering a stroke.

Chaney earned her Bachelors degree in Communication Science and Disorders from the University of Cincinnati in 2019. She then earned her Masters of Speech-Language Pathology from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee, in 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Michala Chaney to practice at Adams County Regional Medical Center,” said Alan Bird, Chief Executive Officer of ACRMC. “Michala’s time at Johnson City Medical Center and other auditory and verbal therapy clinics throughout Ohio and eastern Tennessee has given her a great scope of experience in speech pathology needed to serve our community. In addition, her expertise will assist in our mission of offering quality healthcare close to home.”

Chaney says she strives to improve the quality of life for her patients. “Being able to see the progress patients make is the best feeling,” said Chaney. “Many people take for granted the ability to communicate, and when we can’t, we face many barriers. I believe in creating an individualized care plan for each patient with the goal of improving their quality of life.”

Chaney is now seeing patients at Adams County Regional Medical Center. To learn more or schedule an appointment, please call (937) 386-3721.