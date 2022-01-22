ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Shakespearian Talk With Tyrus

 6 days ago

Tyrus gives his full review of...

theplaylist.net

Cooper Raiff Talks ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ & How Dakota Johnson Was Like A Co-Director [Sundance Interview]

At first glance, actor-writer-director Cooper Raiff’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” might look like your typical cutesy and whimsical Sundance dramedy, about a twenty-something college graduate learning a valuable life lesson and experiencing a bit of a delayed coming of age. While that’s not an inaccurate description of Raiff’s disarmingly lovely film (programmed in this year’s US Dramatic Competition), what feels miraculous about “Cha Cha” is: it doesn’t come with even an ounce of that cringe-inducing Sundance fancifulness, a brand that many love to hate. On the contrary, Raiff’s sophomore feature is as grown-up and worldly as movies come, navigating weighty topics like romance, mental illness, identity, family, and soulmates with unusual grace and maturity.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia OneFifty Acquires Oscar Shortlisted ‘Namoo’ and ‘When the Sun Sets’ for HBO Max

WarnerMedia OneFifty has acquired Oscar-shortlisted Namoo and When the Sun Sets, which will release on HBO Max on Jan. 27 and Feb. 8, respectively. Animated short Namoo is a narrative poem from Oscar-nominated writer and director Erick Oh (Opera) and was inspired by the passing of his grandfather. The film was produced by Baobab Studios, executive produced by John Cho and produced by Larry Cutler, Eric Darnell, Maureen Fan and Kane Lee. Live-action short When the Sun Sets is the story of a young Black nurse’s struggle to protect her family during apartheid South Africa, written and directed by South African filmmaker Phumi Morare, who was inspired by her mother’s true story. “WarnerMedia’s ‘artist studio where innovation happens,’ OneFifty has built a track record of identifying incredible artists whose vision we believe in and acquiring their extraordinary, groundbreaking content. We are excited to continue working with these filmmakers for many years to come,” said Axel Caballero, vp of arts and cultural innovations and head of WarnerMedia OneFifty, in a released statement.
TV & VIDEOS
thatgrapejuice.net

Janet Jackson Visits ‘The Real’ / Talks Truth Baring Documentary

Janet Jackson is hot on the promotional trail for her hotly anticipated documentary event. The self-titled special is set to broadcast over two nights on Lifetime. Clocking in at four hours collectively, the doc – which the Pop queen executive produced herself – promises to deliver the most compelling and unfiltered account of her personal and professional life.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Talks Covid-19, Crime, And A Gay Marriage Between Biden And Obama In His Return From Break

Bill Maher’s Real Time was back on HBO Friday night, returning from its winter break as the host told his studio audience that it was “wonderful to see your beautiful masks again.” That was the theme for most of the show, as Maher and guests looked back on things that happened in the long stretch between his last show in November and today. He exited at a time when omicron wasn’t really around, unlike now, when the variant is causing all sorts of chaos. Thus, where things stand now with the pandemic was the key focus of Friday’s panel discussion with author/journalist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shakespearian
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Moderator fired from anti-work subreddit after disastrous Fox News interview

The popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, which focuses on ways to reform exploitative labour systems and in which users commiserate over pandemic working conditions, has removed a moderator following a contentious Fox News interview.Moderator “Abolishwork”, real name Doreen Ford, appeared on Jesse Watters’ show on Fox News earlier this week.In the aftermath of the testy exchange in which the host was openly contemptuous about the movement, the forum went private.A statement from the forum posted on Reddit on Thursday reads: “Regarding Abolishwork, we are planning to remove her from her moderation duties and have contacted the admins for the removal...
REDDIT
#The Tragedy Of Macbeth#High School
The Independent

Comedian shares regret about not getting vaccine as he dies of Covid

The comedian known as “Chinese Best Friend” shared his regret at not getting vaccinated before he died from Covid-19. The Los Angeles father texted family members, saying “I can’t breathe again”. Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterwards, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs. Losing the ability to breathe on his own, he was put on a ventilator. He spent more than a week in the ICU. “I really regret not getting my vaccine,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “If I can do it all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Howard Stern Says Meat Loaf’s Family Should ‘Come Forward’ About COVID-19 Vaccines

Following Meat Loaf‘s death, Howard Stern is hoping for the late rocker’s family to speak out about COVID-19 vaccines. The heavyweight rock superstar (real name Marvin Lee Aday), loved by millions for his Bat Out of Hell album, died at age 74 on January 21. Though no official cause of death was revealed, TMZ reported that Meat Loaf was “seriously ill with COVID.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entertainment
Movies
Indy100

Jimmy Fallon might be in trouble for showing off his $200k Bored Ape NFT to Paris Hilton

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage for celebrities and wealthy individuals right now. Everyone from Edward Snowden to Lil Nas X is getting involved in the blockchain-backed illustrations. And host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, revealed his NFT this week, sparking debate. Tuesday night's episode of the show featured a plethora of awkward exchanges between Fallon and guest Paris Hilton about NFT that led to the multi-millionaires sharing their most notable NFTs, a customized bored ape from Bored Ape Yacht Club. Fallon's bored ape features a cream-colored ape wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, a striped shirt, and a sailor's hat....
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Joe Rogan’s Hot Take On The Term ‘Black’ Stuns Trevor Noah

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Wednesday mocked podcaster Joe Rogan for his hot take on the term “Black.”. Rogan, during a podcast episode this week with controversial professor Jordan Peterson, said that “unless you are talking to someone who is, like, 100% African from the darkest place where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term Black is weird.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Dismisses Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Casting Rumors

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is right around the corner, and the internet has been abuzz about which celebrities will be competing. Every day, a new list pops up from supposed “insiders” who claim to know all of the houseguests, typically consisting of a combination of reality stars, former athletes, and actors you may […] The post NeNe Leakes Dismisses Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Casting Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

‘Love It or List It’ Hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin Have a Great Friendship! See Their Best Quotes About Each Other

Love It or List It hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin have established themselves as one of HGTV’s most iconic duos. The first season of the home design show aired in 2008 and was only just the beginning of their friendship. After more than a decade of helping clients find their dream homes, Hilary and David’s bond has withstood the test of time.
TV & VIDEOS

