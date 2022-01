More bragging rights for Sony, the studio dedicated to the theatrical window and distributor of the highest grossing movie of the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home; their Marvel sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage now counts $213.517M at the domestic box office, clicking past the 2018 first title’s $213.515M. Venom: Let There Be Carnage made $18,5K at 725 theaters yesterday. Venom: Let There Be Carnage opened over the Oct. 1-3, 2021 weekend and made $90M which for a minute was the highest domestic opening during the pandemic, before Spider-Man: No Way Home pushed it to second for the Covid era with $260.1M. The first Venom got to its final stateside...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO