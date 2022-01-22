ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

LOCKER ROOM REPORT: Wolfpack Players

By Daniel Wilson
insidepacksports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC State guards Casey Morsell and Terquavion Smith met with the media via Zoom following the Wolfpack's 77-63 win over Virginia Saturday evening. Morsell scored 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field against his former team with seven rebounds and two steals. Smith notched 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, 4-for-7...

insidepacksports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#The Wolfpack#Locker Room Report#Wolfpack Players#Nc State#Zoom#Uva
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
insidepacksports.com

Kevin Keatts: "I think it’s a natural rivalry"

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts discussed the upcoming rivalry game against UNC and much more with the media this afternoon during his press conference. NOTE: Click video above to watch press conference. On what makes the NC State and UNC rivalry so special... You look at three schools that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidepacksports.com

IPS FILM ROOM: Cam Hayes Spotlight

In this edition of the IPS Film Room, we look at NC State guard Cam Hayes and how his play at Notre Dame could be a bright spot in a tough loss for the Wolfpack. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try...
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidepacksports.com

NC State In The Mix For 2022 Four-Star Guard Judah Mintz

Oak Hill Academy (VA) four-star combo guard Judah Mintz is starting to focus on his recruitment as he is finishing up his senior season, and NC State is in the mix. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In.
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidepacksports.com

POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: Notre Dame

Here is our postgame podcast looking back at NC State's 73-65 road loss at Notre Dame. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy