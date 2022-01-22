ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls' Alex Caruso suffers broken wrist from Grayson Allen foul; may require surgery as coach Donovan calls for harsher penalties

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It’s looking like Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso‘s return to the team will be a short one, with the hard foul given by Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen that resulted in a scary fall for the Texas A&M product in Friday’s 94 – 90 loss to the defending NBA champions having resulted in a fractured wrist for Caruso according to ESPN senior writer Adrian Wojnarowski.

The College Station native will likely miss surgery from the results of Allen’s flagrant foul, which Wojnarowski reports the Bulls’ front office as having “expressed public and private outrage” over the Bucks guard’s actions. Allen has a long history of questionable play predating his time in the league.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier relates head coach Billy Donovan calling for harsher penalties from the league for the play in reference to that history in a recent article detailing the incident.

“For Alex to be in the air and for (Allen) to take him down like that, he could’ve ended his career,” Donovan suggested.

“He has a history of this. That to me was really — it was really dangerous. I hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because that could have really, really seriously hurt him.”

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on the timetable for Caruso’s return.

Comments

Lonzo Ball undergoes knee surgery

KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball surgery had no surprises, went well. Per Billy Donovan. Lonzo Ball’s meniscus surgery went well this morning, per Billy Donovan ahead of tonight’s game. Still weeks of recovery ahead for Ball before any potential return. – 7:22 PM. Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA. The Bulls...
NBA
