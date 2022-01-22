ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico US Electricity FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets the crowd at a rally to commemorate his third anniversary in office, in the main square of the capital, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Dec. 1, 2021. Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico, officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File) (Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico, officials said during bilateral talks this week.

According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments.

“In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico joint efforts on clean energy and climate.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he received a list of U.S. and Canadian firms who had voiced complaints and said he would “review them if they believe there has been an injustice.”

Granholm said “I was assured that Mexico is committed to supporting clean energy and resolving current disputes with energy projects within the rule of law.”

Last year López Obrador proposed a constitutional reform to restrict sales by private power generators and favor Mexico’s state-owned utility company.

The bill that López Obrador submitted in October would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan would also declare “illegal” an additional 239 private plants that sell energy directly to corporate clients in Mexico. Almost all of those plants are run with renewable energy sources or natural gas.

The measure also would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying programs, often affecting foreign companies.

It puts private natural gas plants almost last in line — ahead of only government coal-fired plants — for rights to sell electricity into the grid, despite the fact they produce power about 24% more cheaply. Government-run plants that burn dirty fuel oil would have preference over private wind and solar plants.

The plan guarantees the government electrical utility a market share of “at least” 54%, even though the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact prohibits favoring local or government businesses.

WHIO Dayton

Federal judge throws out oil lease sale in Gulf of Mexico

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal court has rejected a plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling, saying the Biden administration did not adequately take into account the lease sale's effect on planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, violating a bedrock environmental law.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Immigration reform tied to economy

COEUR d’ALENE — Reforming immigration is key to addressing the economic challenges of widespread labor shortages, supply chain interruptions and inflation, experts agreed in a virtual discussion Wednesday. “With the highest level of inflation that we’ve seen for the past 40 years, the major driver of this, I...
WHIO Dayton

Italy top court: Venezuela's ex-oil czar can't be extradited

ROME — (AP) — Italy’s highest court confirmed Friday that Venezuela's former oil czar cannot be extradited to face corruption charges at home because of his country's record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said. The Court of Cassation upheld a lower court’s ruling in September...
Reuters

Putin talks up energy ties in address to Italy's business elite

MILAN/MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of ties between Russia's energy industry and Italy as he addressed Italian business leaders in a video-conference on Wednesday despite rising tensions over Ukraine. The meeting with top Italian companies, including state-controlled Enel , went ahead despite a...
AFP

IMF urges El Salvador to remove bitcoin as legal tender

The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using bitcoin as legal tender, citing "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency. The small Central American nation in September became the first country in the world to embrace the digital money, allowing consumers to use it in all transactions, alongside the US dollar. The call by the Washington-based crisis lender came as the cryptocurrency dropped in value amid wider volatility on Wall Street in recent days, undoing much of the gains it had made during a record-setting climb in value last year. The IMF staff had previously called on El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to reconsider putting bitcoin at the center of his country's finances.
OilPrice.com

Mexico's Energy Minister Hits Back At Refinery Criticism

The new Dos Bocas refinery that Mexico’s government is building to reduce the country’s dependence on fuel imports is “being built in record time. Opinions around the world are very positive,” according to energy minister Rocio Nahle. Bloomberg reports that the energy minister was responding to...
rigzone.com

Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at a notable gas price increase, new oil price highs, rising geopolitical temperatures and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
IFLScience

US-Mexico Border Wall Thwarted Endangered Wolf’s Search For A Mate

Late last year, Mr Goodbar of eastern Arizona left his home and headed south. He was looking for a partner, and he hoped to find her in Mexico. There was just one problem: a 9-meter (30-foot) high wall of massive steel beams standing on the border between the countries. After...
AFP

New Mexico City airport nears take-off, with few flights

Two months before it is due to open with just a handful of confirmed flights, workers are racing to finish a new international airport for Mexico City -- one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects. - 'Giving it a chance' - Around 87 percent of the airport construction has been finished with two months left before the March 21 opening, said Captain Diego Diaz Avila of the military's engineer corps.
WHIO Dayton

Iran nuclear talks pause as diplomats confer with capitals

VIENNA — (AP) — Talks to salvage the tattered 2015 nuclear deal with Iran have paused while diplomats return to capitals for political consultations, European officials said Friday. “January has been the most intensive period of these talks to date," British, German and French negotiators said in a...
WHIO Dayton

US Consulate warns Los Cabos hospital preys on Americans

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The U.S. government is warning Americans to avoid a hospital at a Mexican beach destination, following years of complaints that the facility preyed on Americans by overcharging, bullying them and refusing to release medical records. More than 100,000 U.S. tourists arrive to Los...
WHIO Dayton

Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia said Friday it will not start a war in Ukraine but warned that the U.S. and NATO have ignored its demands and left little room for compromise in the crisis. President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the West has failed...
