Military

U.S.-backed forces in Syria battle new ISIS attack

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments

Mr. Maximus
5d ago

Come on, Joe! Get our troops out of Syria! There is NO clear mission, no clear exit strategy and absolutely NO REASON for “boots on the ground”! Send aid and arms to our proxies instead!!

Reply(5)
7
Thomas Robinson
5d ago

but but but trp eradicated them all in spring of 2019. it was one of his campaign slogans in 2020 elections. it's one of his favorite things to talk about at his rallies. oh right when he had Afghanistan release 5000 terrorists taliban from Afghanistan prisons. 600 were isis. yupp

Reply(3)
6
americanmilitarynews.com

Video shows US C-RAM shooting down ‘suicide drones’ attempting to attack US troops

U.S. and coalition forces thwarted two separate suicide drone attacks targeting bases housing Americans on Tuesday. One of the thwarted attacks was reportedly caught on video. BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard first shared video allegedly from U.S. defensive systems showing a C-RAM shooting down two suicide drones at Al Asad Air Base.
The Independent

US military engaged in heaviest fighting against Isis since fall of caliphate in Syria

American and British armed forces have in recent days engaged in the heaviest fighting against Isis since the fall of the terror group’s caliphate nearly three years ago.The clashes began on Thursday when hundreds of Isis fighters attacked a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh in an attempt to free an estimated 3,000 of their fellow fighters, who have been detained there since the extremist group was defeated in its last stronghold in March 2019.Also held at the prison are some 700 boys, most of whom were detained because their parents were members of Isis, and who have...
Navy Times

US carried out airstrikes in Syria against ISIS

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. carried out airstrikes in support of the Syrian Democratic Forces battling an ISIS prison break, the Pentagon confirmed Friday afternoon. “We have provided some airstrikes to support [SDF] as they deal with this particular prison break,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. There...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NBC News

UAE, U.S. intercept Houthi missile attack targeting Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates and the U.S. military intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the skies of Abu Dhabi early Monday, authorities said, the second attack in a week that targeted the Emirati capital. The missile fire further escalates tensions across the Persian Gulf, which...
NBC News

U.S. shoots down missile in UAE attack as Yemen war drags on. Biden's policy is failing.

The civil-turned-proxy war in Yemen, now in its eighth year, has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Recent days have seen particularly destructive attacks from all sides in the conflict. On Monday, the U.S. intercepted two incoming ballistic missiles fired toward the United Arab Emirates, sending 2,000 American troops into their bunkers at Al-Dhafra Air Base. And January is on the cusp of setting a record for civilian casualties, illustrating just how drawn out and hopeless this war has become — and how abysmally U.S. policy in Yemen is failing.
AFP

Syria battle between IS, Kurdish forces kills over 135: monitor

The death toll from fighting between US-backed Kurdish forces and Islamic State group jihadists who attacked a prison in northeast Syria four days ago reached 136 Sunday, a war monitor said. More than 100 insurgents late Thursday attacked the Kurdish-run Ghwayran jail in Hasakeh city to free fellow jihadists, in IS' most significant military operation since its self-declared caliphate was defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.
BBC

Jordanian army says it killed 27 drug smugglers from Syria

The Jordanian army says it has killed 27 drug smugglers who attempted to cross into the kingdom from Syria under the cover of heavy snow. The smugglers were backed by "armed groups", a statement said, adding that some fled back to Syrian territory. Troops "found large quantities of narcotics" where...
foreigndesknews.com

ISIS Cells Are Reappearing in Syria and Iraq

More than 100 Islamic State fighters armed with heavy machine guns and vehicles rigged with explosives attacked the gates of Gweiran Prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh. The goal of the attack on Thursday was to free the inmates and to raise the morale of ISIS fighters and sympathizers in Syria and in Iraq.
americanmilitarynews.com

ISIS fighters stage prison break in Syria, attack Iraqi troops – dozens killed

More than 100 Islamic State fighters staged a break from a prison held by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria late Thursday night and into Friday. Meanwhile, more ISIS fighters attacked a military base in Iraq, killing 11 Iraqi soldiers as they slept. Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesperson Farhad Shami told...
US News and World Report

Islamic State Militants Attack Prison in Syria's Al-Hasaka, U.S.-Backed SDF Says

AMMAN (Reuters) - Islamic State militants attacked a prison in Syria's al-Hasaka in an attempt to free prisoners belonging to the group who had mutinied, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement on Thursday. Islamic State "sleeper cells ... infiltrated from the surrounding neighbourhoods and clashed with...
AFP

Kurds advance on jihadists in besieged Syria jail: monitor

Kurdish forces slowly advanced Wednesday inside a Syria prison where jihadists have been holed up for six days, in violence that has cost hundreds of lives, a war monitor said. More than 100 jihadists of the Islamic State group last week attacked Ghwayran prison in the northeast Syrian city of Hasakeh, held by a semi-autonomous Kurdish administration. The brazen assault on the Kurdish-run prison involved a double suicide bombing and saw the jihadists free fellow IS members. It is considered the most sophisticated attack carried out by the group since it was territorially defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.
Boston Globe

Prison attack in Syria is latest evidence of ISIS resurgence

BAGHDAD — An audacious attack on a Syrian prison that houses thousands of Islamic State detainees. A series of strikes against military forces in neighboring Iraq. The dissemination of a video showing the beheading of a kidnapped Iraqi police officer. The evidence of a resurgence of Islamic State in...
NBC News

NBC News

