Lizzo’s a fashion icon whose outfit curations are electrifying. She always thinks outside of the metaphorical fashion box for her street style and red carpet looks. One day she’s wearing an avant-garde floral catsuit, and the next, she’s in a full prep-inspired ensemble. She can perfect an edgy all-leather look for a night out with friends or find the most romantic mini dress for date night. And on Jan. 25, the singer found the most perfect pair of denim bottoms. Lizzo wore high-waisted jeans from Tanya Taylor while going for an early dinner at Craig’s, a celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO